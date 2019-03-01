The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Jones Concert Hall of the Glennis McCrary Music Building at Baylor University.
The Navy Concert Band, the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy, will present an array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and a modern wind ensemble repertoire. The band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 90 years.
All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.
Waco Walks
Waco Walks will have a La Salle Avenue walk at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
The walk will be just over three miles.
Independence Day
Historic Waco Foundation will host Texas Independence Day Celebration: A Family Funday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $15 per family.
Activities include hands-on demonstrations, tours of East Terrace, pioneer and frontier inspired crafts and activities, classic outdoor games and refreshments. For more information, call 753-5166.
Fishing tournament
A fishing tournament to benefit the family of Gentry Dokter, 6, who is battling cancer, will be held Saturday at Twin Bridges boat ramp on Lake Waco. Entry for each two-person team is $150.
For more information, call Jimmy Bennett at 716-9145 or Joe Stone at 405-3166.
Donation drop off
The Landon Branch Neighborhood Association and Caritas of Waco will have a donation-drop-off day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ the King Baptist Church, 4777 Lake Shore Drive.
A list of accepted items is available at caritas-waco.org.
Brazos Button Club
Brazos Button Club will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bellmead Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 907 Hogan Lane.
For more information, contact Marlene Tucker at 993-3022 or Mleetea@hotmail.com.