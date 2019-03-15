The Central Texas Astronomical Society will host a Sidewalk Star Party starting at sunset Saturday night at Heritage Square, Third Street and Austin Avenue.
Astronomers will set up telescopes for viewing. This event is free and open to the public. It will canceled if the sky is overcast.
Coin show continues
The 39th annual Waco Coin Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dozens of dealers and collectors will buy and sell collectible coins and currency, as well as gold and silver.
Admission is $2 per person, with children under 14 free.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Food truck showdown
The 2019 Texas Food Truck Showdown will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
The event features 40 food trucks from across Texas and other states. Competition will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time the food trucks will only be accepting Tasty Tickets in exchange for a serving of their signature dishes. Drinks, beer and merchandise will be available at respective tables accepting cash and credit.
The food trucks will open from 4 to 8 p.m. with their full menus for cash or credit purchases.
Live entertainment includes Jessica & Clinton, Nate Rodriguez, Johnny Joe Ramos, Los Roachez, Huser Brothers Band and Sloppy Joe Band.
For more information, call 757-5605.
Elm Mott fundraiser
The Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department will have a barbecue dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive.
Tickets are $10 for an adult barbecue plate, and $5 for a child plate.
The event will also include live and silent auctions, a gun raffle, live music and train rides for kids.
For more information, call 512-585-7471.
Volleyball tournament
The Woodway Public Safety Association will have a coed volleyball tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive.
Entry fee is $50. Participants must be at least 16 years old.
Jazz orchestra concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra, featuring Cecil Welch, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. The concert is free.
For more information, call the McLennan Community College Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.