Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring compost, top soil and mulch sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the former Bank of America drive-thru banking facility in downtown Waco.
In the case of inclement weather, the sale will take place on an alternate date.
Keep Waco Beautiful will sell organic compost, top soil and mulch provided by Living Earth — Waco. All products are $4 a bag, and all Living Earth products are from recycled yard waste from Waco.
To preorder, call 339-1077.
Democratic women
Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.
Royce Brooks of Texas Annie’s List will discuss women voters and recruiting candidates.
Summer camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 29th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp will be held weekdays June 1-28 and feature instruction in acting, music, dance, art and auditioning.
For information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Prayer service
Unity Spiritual Center will hold a service of healing prayers for loved ones and friends, for the country, and for the world.
The half-hour service will start at noon Tuesday at 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.
Celebrity cookoff
The Waco ISD Education Foundation will present the 14th annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff from 7 to 10 p.m. March 27 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature local celebrities who each cook and serve up a special dish for guests to sample and enjoy.
The Waco ISD Education Foundation grants about $100,000 each year for innovative grant projects in classrooms and programs. In addition to sampling dishes from celebrity chefs, guests can participate in a silent and live auction.
For more information, call 755-9517.
Holly Tucker concert
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present “A Night with Holly Tucker” at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $10 for advance general admission, $15 at the door or $25 for a VIP meet-and-greet.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.