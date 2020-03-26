Light Up The Dark 5K will be a virtual event this year as a precaution against COVID-19. The race is set for 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The location is up to the runners. To register, go to www.runsignup.com/lightupthedark5K.
The event raises money to fight human trafficking in Central Texas, with proceeds benefiting Unbound in Waco.
How to do a virtual race:
1. Register for the 5K or 1K. Because of sponsor support, 100% of registration fees go to the fight against human trafficking.
2. Pick race crew. Following health officials’ recommendations and find a few friends and family members to be your race crew.
3. Map race route. Find a local park, neighborhood or school and scout out a 1K or 5K race route. Race officials will send out additional resources on how to track distance.
3. Check out digital runner packet, delivered by email.
4. Race officials will send out information via email with pickup or mail options for race T-shirts.
Caritas schedule
Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 S. 15th St., is temporarily moving to a Monday-Thursday operating schedule. The organization will continue to distribute food using a drive-thru system from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m., but will not be open on Friday starting this week.
Individuals who are homeless or who have no vehicle will also be served by Caritas staff stationed adjacent to the drive-thru area.
The Caritas guidelines for receiving food have not changed. Families may receive food assistance once a month with the exception of the homeless population, who may be served once a week.
Because the food distribution is outdoors, it may be suspended during periods of rain. Individuals are encouraged to call Caritas at 753-4593 before coming if the weather conditions appear to make food distribution questionable.
Those wanting to go through the drive-thru should approach Caritas using Mary Avenue between 15th and 16th streets.
Recipients must remain in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed. Caritas staff, using social distancing methods, will come to each vehicle, will register the occupants to receive food and will then place food items in the trunk of a car or the bed of a truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.