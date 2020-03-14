Several stores are shortening their operating hours temporarily. H-E-B stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brookshire’s stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Shelves have been depleted of many items amid preparations for response to the COVID-19 virus.
“Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary,” H-E-B wrote in its press release. “We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm.”
Walmart and Brookshire’s had similar messages for customers.
Mountain bike race
The Cameron Park Blowout Mountain Bike race is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, starting at Northern Gateway in Cameron Park.
A free Kids Cup race is will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, and races for ages 10 and up will start at 8 a.m. Sunday and run throughout the day.
For more information, call Nancy Goodnight at 405-2518.
Prayer service
Unity Spiritual Center will hold a service of healing prayers for loved ones and friends, for the country, and for the world.
The half-hour service will start at noon Tuesday at 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.
Holly Tucker concert
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present “A Night with Holly Tucker” at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $10 for advance general admission, $15 at the door or $25 for a VIP meet-and-greet.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Gardening help
Local Master Gardeners are available to receive calls for any gardening questions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Call 757-5180 to consult with local Master Gardeners about any gardening need. If no answer, leave a message, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
