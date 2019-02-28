Historic Waco Foundation will host Texas Independence Day Celebration: A Family Funday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $15 per family.
Activities include hands-on demonstrations, tours of East Terrace, pioneer and frontier inspired crafts and activities, classic outdoor games and refreshments. For more information, call 753-5166.
UW grant deadline
The United Way grant eligibility prescreening process is open through Friday. To access the live link to the Grant Eligibility Checklist, as well as more information on United Way priority areas for funding, grant eligibility criteria, and the overall application process, visit unitedwaywaco.org.
Caregiver seminar
The Alzheimer’s Association 2019 caregiver seminar, Research, Hope and Practical Applications, will be from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the McLennan Community College Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
Featured speaker Mary Quiceno will present “Progress in Alzheimer’s Research.”
A light breakfast and hot lunch are included. RSVP to 753-7722.
La Salle walk
Waco Walks will have a La Salle Avenue walk at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
The walk will be just over 3 miles.
Fishing tournament
A fishing tournament to benefit the family of Gentry Dokter, 6, who is battling cancer, will be held Saturday at Twin Bridges boat ramp on Lake Waco. Entry for each two-person team is $150.
For more information, call Jimmy Bennett at 716-9145 or Joe Stone at 405-3166.
Caritas donations
The Landon Branch Neighborhood Association and Caritas of Waco will have a donation-drop-off day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ the King Baptist Church, 4777 Lake Shore Drive.
A list of accepted items is available at caritas-waco.org.