The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, will have its annual Spring Break Roundup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The roundup will feature an 1870s chuck wagon camp and education about the Rangers through their almost 200-year history. Texas Ranger reenactment groups the Texas Top Guns and the Legends of the Texas Rangers will also perform.
Texas Ranger Travis Dendy will be featured as part of Texas Ranger Talks at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Community concert
The Waco Community Choir will have a Unity and Peace Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.
Tickets are $25. The concert will feature gospel artist Donald Lawrence.
For more information, call 498-1346.
Hands Only CPR
The Waco Fire Department will host Hands Only CPR training from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at each of its 14 fire stations.
The training is in conjunction with the American Heart Association. Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed because of cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.
Census study
The Central Texas Genealogical Society and the Genealogy Library Department will co-host a free workshop, “Making Sense of the Census!” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Topics will include in-depth research techniques for census schedules 1790-1940 and what to expect from the 2020 census.
To register, call 750-5945.
Bunco tournament
Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile will have its annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Entry is $35 and includes a light lunch and two raffle tickets.
For more information and registration form, contact Genie O’Neal at 855-5806 or cgo73557@gmail.com.
Art demonstration
Waco Artist Marsha Wilson will demonstrate some of her techniques for woodburning artwork during a free session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
The Art Guild of Central Texas will host the session.
