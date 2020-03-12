Local Master Gardeners are available to receive calls for any gardening questions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Call 757-5180 to consult with local Master Gardeners about any gardening need. If there is no answer, leave a message, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Clogging rally
The Texas Clogging Council will have its 41st annual rally, “Dia de los Muertos Bailando,” from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will bring together people who share an appreciation of clog dancing and includes workshop classes Friday and Saturday for dancers at all skill levels. There also will be a dance Friday night and exhibitions Saturday night.
For more information or updates on the event, visit texas-clogging.com or call 512-292-1030.
KWB compost sale
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual spring compost, top soil and mulch sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the former Bank of America drive-thru banking facility in downtown Waco.
In the case of inclement weather, the sale will take place on an alternate date.
Keep Waco Beautiful will sell organic compost, top soil and mulch provided by Living Earth — Waco. All products are $4 a bag, and all Living Earth products are from recycled yard waste from Waco.
To Preorder, call 339-1077.
HOT Fair & Rodeo scholarships
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo presented by H-E-B is accepting applications for its scholarship program. Applications are available from local high school counselors, at hotfair.com and extracoeventscenter.com and must be postmarked on or before Friday.
Each applicant must provide a sealed official high school transcript, recommendation letter from a principal or counselor, two letters of recommendation from non-family members and a one-page essay.
Calligraphy Guild
The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Christy Town will present a program on button lettering, a style of lettering she learned at the recent Southwest Calligraphy Conference.
For more information, call 744-9260.
Square dancing
The Texas Association of Singles Square Dancers will have its 46th annual spring roundup Friday and Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive in Speegleville.
Admission is free for for non-square dancers and spectators. For more information, contact Jackie Duraso at 903-315-9112.
