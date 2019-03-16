The Salvation Army will have an information breakfast for potential volunteers from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Corps, 1225 S. Interstate 35.

Volunteers are needed to join the Salvation Army’s disaster team. RSVP to 756-7271 or salarmywaco@gmail.com.

Camp registration

Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 30th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The camp is for youth ages 6-19. Classes in acting, voice, dance and art as well as performances of the Broadway musicals “Frozen” and “Annie“ will be held in June. For details, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.

Ancestry.com program

The Central Texas Genealogical Society will co-host a program with the West Waco Library and Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd., at noon Monday.

A representative of Ancestry.com will be present to highlight research tips for using the popular online database. The event is free. For more information, call 750-5945.

Beekeeping school

The Central Texas Beginning Beekeepers School will offer instruction on how to produce honey and keep bees, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Brenham High School, 525 A.H. Ehrig Drive in Brenham.

Cost is $65 for adults, $60 for a second adult family member, $25 for students and $10 for children 12 and younger.

For more information, call 979-277-0411 or email centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.

Panhellenic forum

Waco Alumnae Panhellenic’s Spring Forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 31, at First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

This event is for high school seniors or community college students not already associated with a national sorority.

Register at wacopanhellenic.org.

Midway job fair

Midway Independent School District will have its 2019 Job Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive.

The event will give prospective teachers at all education and experience levels an opportunity to connect with Midway staff.

