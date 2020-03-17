Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry, 106 W. Lyndale Drive, is changing its process for food distribution planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns.
Once at the pantry, clients will register and receive their boxes in their cars. Recipients will not be allowed out of their cars.
All clients will need to come down Old Robinson Road and turn on to Lyndale to get in line. Then everyone will proceed toward U.S. Highway 77 to exit. The alley next to the pantry will be closed.
The pantry is following guidelines set by the World Health Organization.
For more information, call 307-7225.
Food banks
The Central Texas Food Bank is reminding area residents that local food pantries are intended for use by those facing ongoing food insecurity, including insecurity intensified by the current pandemic situation.
The pantries are not designed as an alternative for finding items temporarily out of stock at a local grocery store.
Residents facing hunger who need help can use the food bank’s “Find Food Now” feature at centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Anyone who wishes to help by making a monetary donation during this time of need can do so by visiting centraltexasfoodbank.org and clicking on the “donate” button.
Pet fosters needed
The Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Road, is urgently requesting foster homes that can keep pets for up to six weeks.
The goal is to increase the foster base by 60 families in case the Waco Animal Shelter is forced to close to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Humane Society will match fosters with the pet that best suits their home and lifestyle.
Interested families should contact foster coordinator Jenny at JennyL@hsctx.org or 754-1454.
Gardening hotline
Local Master Gardeners are available to receive calls for any gardening questions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Call 757-5180 to consult with Master Gardeners about any gardening need. If there is no answer, leave a message, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Cancellations
Cancellations of events and meetings can be found at wacotrib.com as well as on the Tribune-Herald Facebook page. The listings are not subject to the paywall.
