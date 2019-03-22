The city of Waco is seeking applicants to join the 2019-20 Waco Youth Council. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 19th.
Established in 1999, the Waco Youth Council encourages the education of youth regarding city government and promotes the importance of citizen input, participation and responsibility. Applications should be submitted to the city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department, on the second floor of the Community Services Building, 201 W. Waco Drive.
For questions or more information, call Elic Fouts at 750-8096.
Gardening hotline
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 from 1:30 to 4:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. On other days, callers can leave their names and call back numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Midway job fair
Midway Independent School District will host its 2019 Job Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of Midway High School, 8200 Mars Drive.
The job fair will provide prospective teachers at all education and experience levels with an opportunity to connect with district staff.
Rove to speak
Karl Rove, senior adviser to President George W. Bush from 2004 to 2007, will be the keynote speaker at the McLennan County Republican Party’s 65th Anniversary Gala on Saturday.
Rove writes a weekly op-ed for The Wall Street Journal and is a Fox News contributor. He is the founder of the American Crossroads/Senate Leadership Fund Super-PAC.
For more information, call 772-6955.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Community choir
Waco Community Choir will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Faith Temple Baptist Church in Lorena, 1197 Old Lorena Road.
The choir is traveling to Las Vegas Nevada late next week, and money donated during the concert will offset some of the expenses for the trip.
For more information, call 498-1346.