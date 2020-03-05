The Waco Community Choir will have a Unity and Peace Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.
Tickets are $25. The concert will feature gospel artist Donald Lawrence.
Three local residents will be honored for fostering unity and pace with all races, including James Brandon, Hector Sabido and, posthumously, Michael Chapman.
For more information, call 498-1346.
Hands Only CPR
The Waco Fire Department will host Hands Only CPR training from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at each of its 14 fire stations.
The training is in conjunction with the American Heart Association. Hands Only CPR is a way for a bystander to step in and save a life of an adult or teen who has collapsed because of cardiac arrest. Recent studies and statistics show immediate chest compressions for a victim even without respirations can save lives.
Hands Only CPR training will also take place March 14.
Genealogy workshop
The Central Texas Genealogical Society and the Genealogy Library Department will co-host a free workshop, “Making Sense of the Census!” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Topics will include in-depth research techniques for census schedules 1790-1940 and what to expect from the 2020 census.
To register, call 750-5945.
Litter patrol breakfast
The Midway Middle School Robotics Team and Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a cowboy breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 4300 Franklin Ave.
Proceeds will benefit their plastic bottle boat project. Tickets are $10.
Bunco tournament
Merak No. 104 Daughters of the Nile will have its annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Entry is $35 and includes a light lunch and two raffle tickets.
For more information and registration form, contact Genie O’Neal at 855-5806 or cgo73557@gmail.com.
Art demonstration
Waco Artist Marsha Wilson will demonstrate some of her techniques for woodburning artwork during a free session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
The Art Guild of Central Texas will host the session.
