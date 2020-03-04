Baylor University Theatre Arts associate professor David Jortner will give a presentation titled “The Eagle and the Rising Sun: The Intersections of America and Japan as seen on the Twentieth Century Japanese Stage” during a morning coffee at 9:30 Friday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
The free event is sponsored by Baylor’s Lifelong Learning Program.
For more information, contact Audrey Yadon at 710-6440 or Audrey_Yadon@baylor.edu.
Spring style show
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs will host a spring style show and lunch Thursday at the organization’s clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd.
Tickets cost $25. There will be seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fashions well be presented by Chico’s of Waco and Lauren’s of Marlin.
For more information, email 2900wfwc@gmail.com.
MCC career fair
McLennan Community College will have its eighth annual Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Conference Center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St. The free event is hosted by MCC Career Services, the University Center at MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University-Waco.
Dozens of employers will be offering internships as well as long-term employment at Waco-area companies.
The fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring several copies of their résumés.
For more information, call 299-8882.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Axtell, will have a Lenten fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The meal includes fried fish, french fries, beans, coleslaw and hush puppies for $10.
American Revolution
Historian and author Ken Bridges will give a presentation titled “The Texas Connection to the American Revolution” to the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Community Bank & Trust wealth management building, 1711 Lake Success Drive.
The chapter will also have a book share. Members are encouraged to bring a book or books to exchange with others.
Fish fry
St. Mary’s Council #1358 Knights of Columbus will have a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 5515 Sanger Ave.
The meal is $9, and dessert is $1.
