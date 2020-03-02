The National Weather Service conducts a free severe weather training class from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Cashion Academic Center, Room 5-6, at Baylor University.
SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class is held in partnership with Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management and Baylor University Emergency Management.
This class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared.
For more information, contact Jennifer Dunn at 817-831-1157.
Fall class
Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging is offering "A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls" beginning March 3 at the Marlin Community Center, 104 Hayes st.
The free class will meet weekly through April 21.
A workbook is provided and refreshments are served.
"A Matter of Balance" is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
For more information, call Joanna Whitehouse at 292-1855.
Free enterprise series
Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise welcomes Lisa Monroe of Triliji Group to its Confessions of an Entrepreneur series Tuesday, March 3.
The talks are free of charge and open to the public. Monroe will speak at 12:30 p.m. at the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business, Foster 250, 1621 South Third Street.
Call 710-1694 for more information.
Christian writers
The Christian Writers Workshop is hosting author Frank Ball on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.
Ball will speak on the ins and outs of self-publishing.
CWW meets at the First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Waco Links Fellowship
Waco Links Fellowship meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan's BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Kyle O'Brien, former NCAA golf champion at SMU, is the guest speaker.
Contact Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 for more information.
