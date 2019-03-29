Waco’s Friends for Life plans to open a tool thrift shop at 430 Lake Air Drive. The first tool donation drop-off and volunteer sign-up is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the new building.
The shop needs shelving, display units, bins for small items and pegboards, as well as hand tools, including hammers, screwdrivers, power saws, sanders and drills in any condition.
More drop-offs and sign-ups will be scheduled regularly until the shop opens June 29.
The program will be staffed and managed entirely by volunteers with the goal of funding Friends for Life’s work with the elderly and people with disabilities in 45 Texas counties.
For more information, call Easton Preston at 772-7600 or email tools@friendsforlife.org.
HBCU fair
The annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Community Fair will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Quinn Campus Multi-Purpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
The event is free and open to all area students, parents or anyone else interested in higher education. Connect with HBCU representatives from across the nation and local organizations offering valuable resources to college-bound students. Learn about campus life, financial aid, scholarships, ACT/SAT prep, FAFSA tips, application options, entrance requirements and more.
For more information, call 218-9367.
Riesel car show
Riesel Lion’s Club will have a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Riesel ISD, 600 E. Frederick St.
Registration is $20 to participate in the show. Viewing is free.
Registration for the car show will run from 9 to 11 a.m., and a burnout contest will start at 2 p.m. with awards to follow.
YMCA Color Run
The YMCA will host a Color Run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Woodway Park, at the end of Estates Drive near Lake Waco.
A portion of proceeds will benefit the Livestrong program at YMCA.
The fun run is not timed. It will start in Woodway Park 1 and wind 2.5 miles through Woodway Park 2 before winding up back in Park 1. Runners will be sprayed with powered colors along the route.
Lunch and a colorful dance party follow the event.
For more information, call Carla Browning at 776-6612.