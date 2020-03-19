The Humane Society of Central Texas is seeking volunteers to join its K9 Clean Team to bathe dogs at the Waco Animal Shelter.
Volunteers will be trained in how to give regular and medicated baths to dogs, making the dogs feel pampered and loved. Some of the shelter dogs have skin conditions that require weekly and sometimes even more frequent baths.
When volunteers give dogs baths, it also frees up city staff to do more of the many things that are already on their plates to care for the dogs that are here.
To volunteer, go to the Waco Animal Shelter between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Contact Dr. Paula Rivadeneira, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, at 447-0368. or email paular@hsctx.org.
Food pantry changes
Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry, 106 W. Lyndale Drive in Robinson, is changing its process for food distribution planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday because of COVID-19 concerns.
Once at the pantry, clients will register and receive their boxes in their cars. Recipients will not be allowed out of their cars.
All clients will need to come down Old Robinson Road and turn on to Lyndale to get in line. Then drivers will proceed toward U.S. Highway 77 to exit. The alley next to the pantry will be closed.
For more information, call 307-7225.
Scholarships availableThe Brazos Education Foundation is accept applications for its 2020 scholarship through March 27. The Foundation awards an undergraduate college scholarship to one graduating high school senior from each of its 12 participating high schools.
To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must attend Connally, Gholson, Harmony Science Academy, LaVega, Mart, McGregor, Meyer (Rapoport Academy), Moody, University, Valley Mills, Waco High or West.
Applicants must also be accepted or enrolled at an accredited college or university in Texas. Brazos scholars receive $2,500 each year for four years. Students can download the application by visiting brazosfoundation.org.
Cancellations online
Cancellations of events and meetings can be found at wacotrib.com and on the Tribune-Herald Facebook page. The listings are not subject to the paywall.
