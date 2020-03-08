Christian Youth Theater of Waco will perform “Peter Pan: A New Musical” March 20-22 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Performance times are 7 p.m. March 20, 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 21, and 2:30 p.m. March 22.

Tickets are available for $10 at cytwaco.org. All tickets purchased at the door will be $12.

Newcomers and Neighbors will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 18 for lunch at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cost for lunch is $20, payable by cash or check. Reservations are due before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

RSVP to Angelika Hoeher at 297-0337.

The Waco Herb Society will host the program “Herbs and Fairy Gardens” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

Baylor University Ph.D. candidate Grace Pruitt will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, to share her work using biotechnology to create a mosquitocidal nectar plant as a form of mosquito population control.

The event is included in the price of museum admission.

Meredith Rollins, a physician assistant at Texas Movement Disorder, will discuss Duopa, one of the newest treatments for Parkinson’s disease, during a Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregiver’s Support Group meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday in Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

For more information, call 776-8778.

