McLennan Community College will have its annual career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Conference Center at MCC, 4601 N. 19th St.
The event is hosted by MCC Career Services, the University Center at MCC, Tarleton State University-Waco, and Texas Tech University-Waco.
Dozens of employers will be offering internships and long-term employment at Waco-area companies. The fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring several copies of their resumes.
For more information, call the University Center at 299-8882.
CASA session
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of McLennan County will have a CASA 101 informational session at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1001 Washington Ave.
CASA recruits, trains, and empowers everyday community members to advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care.
For more information, call 304-7982 or email recruiter@ casaforeverychild.org.
Waco Rotary Club
The program for the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St., will feature an update on the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative.
Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Entrepreneur series
Baylor Baugh Center for Entrepreneurship & Free Enterprise will present Confessions of an Entrepreneur with Brett and Emily Mills of Jesus Said Love, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 250 of the Paul L. Foster business building, 1621 S. Third St.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 710-1694.
The Mills will be the first nonprofit guests that have taken the stage for Confessions of an Entrepreneur.
Alzheimer’s group
The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco is conducting assessments for its next Early Stage Support Group, which starts Tuesday.
This is the only support group designed for both the caregivers and people with a memory loss diagnosis. For more information, call 753-7722.
DAR meeting
The Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Road.
The club will meet, rain or shine, in the Homestead Craft Village for a meal, then tour the village.
For more information, call 315-2225.