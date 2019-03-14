The 39th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Dozens of dealers and collectors will buy and sell collectible coins and currency, as well as gold and silver. Admission is $2 per person, free for children under 14.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Shrimp fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.
Blood drive
Providence Health Center will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 6901 Medical Parkway in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Robin Mitchell at 751-4805.
Food truck show
The 2019 Texas Food Truck Showdown will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
The event features 40 food trucks from across Texas and other states. Competition will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time the food trucks will only be accepting Tasty Tickets in exchange for a serving of their signature dishes. Drinks, beer and merchandise will be available at respective tables accepting cash and credit.
The food trucks will open from 4 to 8 p.m. with their full menus for cash or credit purchases.
Live entertainment includes Jessica & Clinton, Nate Rodriguez, Johnny Joe Ramos, Los Roachez, Huser Brothers Band and Sloppy Joe Band.
For more information, call 757-5605.