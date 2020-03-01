Baylor's Movie Mondays will host a screening of “Dr. Strangelove,” a comedic film that satirizes the Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States.
The screening will be at 7 p.m. at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Free tickets can be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome box office.
Highway ceremony
Current and retired officers from the Waco Police Department are expected to attend a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday to unveil a sign naming a portion of Highway 84 in memory of slain Waco police Sgt. Bobby Vicha. The ceremony unveiling the sign, which is open to the public, will be at U.S. Highway 84 and Vicha Lane near Axtell.
Bobby Vicha, a well-respected 18-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, was 39 when convicted triple murderer Billie Wayne Coble ambushed him and his parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, and killed them at their Axtell homes in 1989. Coble was executed last year.
'Australia on Fire'
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary "Australia on Fire," at 6 p.m. Monday at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Dr.
The film portrays the horror of the massive recent Australian bush fires with interviews of survivors and stunning video footage. Pizza and salad buffet served.
Everyone is welcome and the film and dinner are free. Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.
Baylor ensemble
The Baylor Symphonic Band, conducted by Isaiah Odajima, D.M.A., associate professor of ensembles, and the Wind ensemble, directed by J. Eric Wilson, D.M.A., professor of ensembles and conducting, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building, 110 Baylor Ave.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Waco Rotary Club
Dr. Jim Marsh, executive director for counseling services at Baylor University, will speak at Monday's Waco Rotary Club meeting, scheduled for noon at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd Street.
For club information, call 776-2115. Lunch is $12.
Free legal clinic
Greater Waco Legal Services is sponsoring its monthly First Monday Legal Advice Clinic on Monday, March 2, at at the Doris Miller Family YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave.
The clinic is from 6-8 p.m. To make an appointment, call 733-2828.
