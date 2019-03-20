The Texas Department of Public Safety will have an open house at its Waco crime lab from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 1617 E. Crest Drive.
Tours will start every 30 minutes.
RSVP by Friday by calling 759-7180 or emailing wacocrimelab@dps.texas.gov.
Broadway performer
Quentin Earl Darrington will perform and lecture from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday from 5-6 p.m. in Baylor University’s Jones Theatre, 60 Baylor Ave. The event is free and open to the public.
Darrington has performed in several Broadway shows including “Once on This Island,” “Cats” and “Ragtime.” He is a founding member of The Hang, a ministry in New York City that seeks to encourage artists socially, professionally and spiritually.
For more information, contact Jeanne Dittmann at jeanne_dittmann@baylor.edu or call 710-1865.
Choral concert
The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will perform a concert on at 7 p.m. Friday at Journey Christian Community, 10424 China Spring Road. The concert is free and open to the public.
It will feature a variety of musical styles including renaissance and baroque favorites by Palestrina and Handel, and more modern and contemporary works by René Clausen, Kim André Arnesen, Susan Brumfield and Moses Hogan.
St. Joseph’s fish fry
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.
Westphalia fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council #13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry every Friday evening through April 12 behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320.
Plates cost $10 and are to-go only, consisting of fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and french fries. The serving time is 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out.
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus at St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will have a fish fry every Friday during Lent, from 5 to 7 p.m. or until the fish runs out. Fish plates with sides will be sold for $10.
Takeout or dine-in is available. For more information, call 640-0546.