The Waco City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider extending the disaster declaration and public health emergency issued last week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Kyle Deaver will be present in-person at City Hall, but all other council members will attend virtually. The meeting room will not be open to the public, but the meeting will be broadcast on the Waco City Cable Channel, cable channel 10, and live-streamed at wccc.tv.
The agenda is available at waco-texas.com/council. Written public comments and requests to comment by phone during the meeting can be made on the city website, and links to the comment forms are included in the online agenda. For staff assistance signing up, email citysecretary@wacotx.gov or call 750-5750.
Library pickup
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will start offering curbside pickup Monday morning, operating from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The libraries remain closed through March 29.
To reserve books and set a pickup time, go to waco-texas.com/cms-library. The library will send an email or text when reserved books are ready. Customers should call when prompted that their selection is ready.
- Central: 254-750-5943
- East Waco: 254-750-8620
- South Waco: 254-750-8621
- West Waco: 254-750-3695
Customers should have their library card read and stay in their car when they arrive. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open throughout the shutdown due to coronavirus.
Waco ISD food sites
Here is the complete list of locations where Waco ISD is offering its free curbside meal service:
Breakfast is served from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Alta Vista Elementary, 3637 Alta Vista Drive
- Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
- Estella Maxey Place, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road
- Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kate Ross Homes, 937 S. 11th St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Lake Shore Baptist Church. 5801 Bishop Drive
- Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road
- Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St.
- South Terrace Community Center, 2615 S. 12th St.
- St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St.
- Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive
The district’s child nutrition services departments are also operating vans to distribute prepackaged lunches at the following locations and times Monday-Friday:
- Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., and Crestview Park, 4615 Sanger Ave., from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
