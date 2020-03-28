Waco Independent School District is offering its free curbside meal service, with breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the following locations:
- Alta Vista Elementary, 3637 Alta Vista Drive
- Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th A St.
- Dewey Park Recreation Center, 925 N. 9th St.
- Estella Maxey Place, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road
- Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St.
- Kate Ross Homes, 937 S. 11th St.
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Lake Shore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive
- Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road
- Park Lake Drive Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th St.
- South Terrace Community Center, 2615 S. 12th St.
- St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St.
- Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive
The district’s child nutrition services departments are also operating vans to distribute prepackaged lunches at the following times and locations Monday-Friday: From 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, and from 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Crestview Park, 4615 Sanger Ave.
Stilwell pancakes
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. June 13 at the Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive.
The cost is $6. All money raised goes to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which provides extras for Stilwell residents and supports in-house projects.
The all you can eat breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
Recylcing event
In honor of Earth Day, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will collect Styrofoam and other plastic foam for recycling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 in the parking lot at the corner of Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
Clean foam food service items and larger foam blocks and molded pieces may be recycled. Small pieces should be placed in bags, and large pieces may be left free. No packing peanuts or lids can be processed. The service is free, but donations are accepted to defray the cost of transporting the material to a recycling facility.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.