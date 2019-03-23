Caritas of Waco is partnering with multiple restaurants and caterers for its fundraiser, The Feast of Caring, set for 6 p.m. April 23 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The event will feature a Soup Cook-Off with new restaurants and past participants, and will include silent and audible auctions with a range of items. All proceeds benefit Caritas of Waco.
A “Souper Spoons” game will let participants pay $10 for a chance to win gift cards ranging from $10 to $125.
Tickets for the Feast of Caring are $35 and available at caritas-waco.org or by calling Ann Owen at 753-4593, ext. 213.
Spirit Bells
Spirit Bells of McGregor is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The group will perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at The Delaney, 2121 W. Highway 6; 3 p.m. April 7 at Westview Manor, 414 Johnson Drive in McGregor; 10 a.m. April 27 at Moody First United Methodist Church, 504 Sixth St.; 2:15 p.m. May 5 at Heartis Senior Living, 5317 Speegleville Road; and 4 p.m. May 19 at McGregor First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison Ave.
Alzheimer’s group
The Alzheimer’s Association in Waco is conducting assessments for its next Early Stage Support Group, which starts Tuesday.
This is the only support group designed for both the caregivers and people with a memory loss diagnosis. For more information, call 753-7722.
Albaugh Lecture
The Baylor University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa’s 2019 Roy B. Albaugh Lecture, “Can a Scientist Believe in Miracles?” will start at 4 p.m. Thursday in Bennett Auditorium, 1420 S. Seventh St. at Baylor.
This year’s Albaugh lecturer is Ian Hutchinson, a nuclear science and engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and author of numerous publications on religion and science.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Panhellenic forum
Waco Alumnae Panhellenic’s Spring Forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 31 at Waco First United Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The event is for high school seniors or community college students not already associated with a national sorority.
Preregister at wacopanhellenic.org.