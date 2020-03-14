H-E-B, the dominant grocery store chain in Waco, is adjusting its operating hours, to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, until further notice.
The temporary change is intended to allow employees to restock shelves, according to a press release. Shelves have been depleted amid preparations for response to the COVID-19 virus.
“Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary,” H-E-B wrote in its press release. “We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm.”
Summer camp
Waco Children’s Theatre will hold registration for its 29th annual Summer Performing Arts Camp from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp will be held weekdays June 1-28 and feature instruction in acting, music, dance, art and auditioning.
For information, call Linda Haskett at 776-0707.
Prayer service
Unity Spiritual Center will hold a service of healing prayers for loved ones and friends, for the country, and for the world.
The half-hour service will start at noon Tuesday at 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.
Holly Tucker concert
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present “A Night with Holly Tucker” at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets cost $10 for advance general admission, $15 at the door or $25 for a VIP meet-and-greet.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum.
For more information, call 754-3942.
Gardening help
Local Master Gardeners are available to receive calls for any gardening questions from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Call 757-5180 to consult with local Master Gardeners about any gardening need. If no answer, leave a message, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
