The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will present its Spring Break Round Up on Saturday.
Spring Break Round Up will kick off the museum’s 2019 summer program, Texas Ranger Talks. An active duty or retired Texas Ranger will talk about their experiences and take questions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Activities are included with regular museum admission.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will have a Pop-Up Saturday: Springtime event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 300 South Fifth St.
The event is free with the purchase of a general admission ticket to the museum.
For more information, call 757-1024.
Bunko tournament
Daughters of the Nile will have its third annual Central Texas Bunco Tournament on Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Doors open at noon, and the dice roll at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $35.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Merak No. 104, Daughters of the Nile.
For more information, contact Patsy Mathis at 817-219-0041 or email deerrunner@windstream.net.
Hate program
Kate Chance, of the Southern Poverty Law Center, will present a program titled “Hate and Intolerance in Our Community,” at 9 a.m. Saturday at Temple Rodef Sholom, 1717 N. New Road.
Tickets are required, but are available for free by calling 754-3703. This event is sponsored by Temple Rodef Sholom and the Greater Waco Interfaith Conference. Continental breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., followed by the presentation.
Challenger tryouts
Tryouts for Waco Challenger Little League Baseball will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Don Deatheraage Challenger League Field, behind the Lake Air Little League softball fields.
Waco Challenger Little League is a program for youth and young adults with physical and cognitive disabilities. The league plays on a specially designed field.
There is not a participation fee to play, but registration must be completed by March 9.
For more information, email challengerleaguewaco@yahoo.com.
MOAC Night Out
Mothers of Autistic Children will host a Mom’s Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Texas Roadhouse, 2815 La Salle Ave.
For more information, call 262-1567.