The 40th annual Texas Clogging Council’s Rally, The Greatest Show, will be from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. There will also be a welcome dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and a clogging showcase at 8 p.m. Saturday featuring 15 Texas teams.
Beginner, intermediate and advance classes will be available, and all ages are welcome. The public entrance fee is $5. For council member and non-member convention registration fees, check texas-clogging.com.
Taste of West
The West Catholic Daughters of the Americas will have its Fat Tuesday “Taste of West” fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West Knights of Columbus Club, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive.
It will feature members’ favorite foods. The donation is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Community band
Waco Community Band will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Admission is free. For more information, call 299-8283.
Women in construction
The National Association of Women in Construction will celebrate Women in Construction Week through Saturday, and Waco Chapter 14 will kick off a week of activities with a party Tuesday at Waco Winery.
The local 17-member group will also host a self-defense class, tour a job site and build and distribute dog houses to people in need.
Women in Construction Week is intended to promote women in the industry and help make the community aware that women can have a career in construction.
Anyone in the construction industry is welcome to join the local group. For more information, call 235-8300 or email pbreed@actionfirepros.com.
Lenten fish fry
St. Joseph’s Church in Elk will have a weekly Lenten fish fry and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m., starting Friday and continuing each Friday through April 12, at St. Joseph’s CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road. Dinners are $10 each.
HOT Airshow
Heart of Texas Airshow will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 6 and 7 at the TSTC Airport, 3801 Campus Drive.
Ticket costs range from $15 to $25.
For more information, call 303-862-2869.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to Waco for the show.