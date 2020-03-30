Construction crews with Webber LLC plan to pave the southbound frontage road from Ninth Street to 17th Street Tuesday through Friday, diverting traffic to Ninth Street, Cleveland Avenue and Dutton Avenue to connect with the 17th-18th Streets.
This closure will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
During this time, crews plan to close the southbound exit for 17th Street while paving work proceeds between 16th and 17th streets. Drivers will be directed to exit at Valley Mills Dr./La Salle Ave. (Exit 333A) and turn around for access to 17th/18th streets.
Veterans call
Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Texas veterans to discuss the VA’s continued service during the current coronavirus outbreak Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The number to dial in is 844-227-7557.
MHMR distress line
Heart of Texas Region MHMR has made a disaster distress help line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who needs crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.
The number is 800-985-5990. Immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by developments related to the coronavirus pandemic is available. Help line specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
The help line is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking financial donations to help meet the increased demand associated with the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the loss in revenue from the closing of its thrift store during the emergency shelter-in-place period.
Donations are accepted at give.salvationarmytexas.org, by calling 756-7271 or by mailing a check to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX, 76710.
Coin show canceled
The Waco Coin Show scheduled for April 10-12 at the Bellmead Civic Center has been canceled.
The annual Fall Show is Sept. 12.
