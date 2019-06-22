The new Heritage Edition of the St. John’s Illustrated Bible in seven volumes is being used in adult seminars and children’s lessons from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in June at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
It is an ecumenical project with interfaith pieces woven in. The books are part of the rare book collection at Baylor University and are handwritten and illustrated in modern times for a modern world. Other medieval and premodern illustrated Bibles can be viewed as well, with different volumes each week.
Baylor rare books librarian Beth Farwell, Baylor English associate professor Hope Johnston, and the Revs. Judith Hardie and David Rodgers, among others, will host and facilitate the evenings.
A free taco dinner will start at 5:30, and programs will start at 5:50.
For more information, call Hardie at 779-200-2247.
Tool donations sought
Friends for Life is accepting home repair and building tools, working and nonworking; hardware such as screws, nails, cabinet and drawer pulls and hinges, etc.; gasoline powered tools and craft materials.
Set to open later this month at 430 Lake Air Drive in Waco, the new Friends for Life Tool Thrift Shop plans to sell used tools of all kinds. Profits from the shop will help fund services Friends for Life provides for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Email tools@ friendsforlife.org or call 722-8100, ext. 110, to donate. Pick up is available for large donations. Donations are tax deductible.
St. Joseph picnic
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Elk, will have its annual picnic Sunday.
Barbecue brisket and sausage dinners will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A live auction will start at 1 p.m. There will will be children’s games, bingo, a raffle, a country store with home craft items and more.
Genealogy program
Ron Barnett will present a program, “Creating Your Family’s Genealogy Website,” at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Central Texas Genealogical Society is the host for the program, which is free to the public. For mroe information, call 750-5945.