The Riesel Lions Club sponsors the Riesel Fair from Thursday through Sunday at the Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1270 E. Frederick in Riesel.
The fair kicks off with a street parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Live music begins at 8 p.m. nightly, featuring Kayla Ray on June 6, Nolan Pick on Friday, and Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band Saturday.
There is a $10 cooler fee and coolers must stay in the stage area. No bottles are allowed.
Armbands for carnival rides are $20 from 7-10 p.m. A cornhole tournament is June 8, with a 1 p.m. signup deadline. Entry fee is $10.
Fair admission is $3 for ages 13 and older; $2 for ages 5 to 12; and free for those 4 and under.
Concessions will be for sale by the Riesel Lions Club. For more information, call 498-2020.
Home on the Range
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame will have its annual Home on the Range celebration Saturday.
The Texas Top Guns will demonstrate skills Rangers needed to survive on the 1870s Texas frontier and as early law enforcement officers. Demonstrations will include chuck wagon cooking, branding, roping, leather working and rope making.
Texas Top Guns activities include roping, discussion of tools and weapons and cooking biscuits from the chuck wagon.
A Texas Ranger Talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will feature Texas Ranger Maj. Corey Lain, , who will discuss current training and responsibilities, law enforcement in the 21st century, and answer questions.
Car seat inspection
KidSafe will offer free car seat inspection from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of New Road and Bagby Avenue, near Waco ISD Stadium.
Parents with questions on the proper installation of car seats can stop by and make sure their children are buckled in properly.
For more information, call 202-6536.
Kiwanis Seniors
Mary Price, Texas Workforce Solutions Counselor, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Visitors are welcome.
Blood drive
Baylor Scott & White is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 2911 Herring Ave. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Stephanie Jacobsen at 202-4660.