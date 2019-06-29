The 16th Biennial A.J. Moore High School Reunion will run Friday through Sunday.
Alumni will celebrate the golden anniversaries of the classes of 1968 and 1969. Friday is “Denim and Diamond” night with a parade of classes from all years past, casino games, brunch and awards to elected alumni civic leaders. On Saturday “All White Unity” night, alumni will celebrate with a banquet featuring Waco ISD interim Superintendent Hazel Rowe. Music and dancing will follow each night’s events.
Sunday morning will start with a worship service, and there will be a barbecue picnic in the afternoon.
All events will take place in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. For more information, visit ajmoorealumni.com.
Mooreville barbecue
Mooreville’s United Methodist Church will have its annual barbecue from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643.
Barbecue dinner plates are $12 each and are available for dine-in or carry out.
A live auction and silent auction will be held. For more information, call 883-7018.
The church is raising money to rebuild after being destroyed by fire Feb. 7.
Youth workshop
A Junior Youth Empowerment Workshop will be held daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Monday and continuing through July 5, at the Estella Maxey Community Center, 1112 Calumet Ave. in Waco.
The workshop is open to students going into grades 6-8 and includes music, games, arts, recreation, study and community service.
For more information or to register, call 717-7903 or email Jo@ welterfamily.org.
Fan drive underway
The Salvation Army is partnering with Keith Ace Hardware for a fan drive through July 14.
Keith’s will display and sell new fans, collect donations and then share them with The Salvation Army. From there, the local Salvation Army social services team will identify individuals and families in the community who have demonstrated need and provide fans to them.
Participating Keith Ace Hardware locations include China Spring, Clifton, Hewitt-Waco, Lorena, Marlin, McGregor, Valley Mills and Whitney. The Salvation Army will disperse in the local communities where they were purchased.
For information, contact The Salvation Army at 756-7271 or email salarmywaco@gmail.com.