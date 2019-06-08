Historic Waco Foundation will have a “Plant Your Summer Vegetable Garden Family Funday” event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $10 per family. It will offer family-friendly instruction on gardening, summer vegetables, crafts and gardening-inspired games. For more information, call 753-5166.
Newcomers RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at Ridgewood Country Club. 7301 Fish Pond Drive. RSVP deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.
Melissa Rich will speak about change and how difficult it is to accept change.
To join the women-only club or to attend the the lunch meeting June 19, call President Angelika Hoeher at 292-0337.
Genealogy program
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a free program at noon Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Bob and Betty Krienke will explain how to plan a trip to walk in the footsteps of ancestors and what discoveries may be uncovered. The public is invited to bring a brown bag lunch. Drinks will be provided. For more information, call 750-5945.
Volunteers sought
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Heritage Edition
The new Heritage Edition of the St. John’s Illustrated Bible in seven volumes is being used in adult seminars and children’s lessons from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in June at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
It is an ecumenical project with interfaith pieces woven in. The books are part of the rare book collection at Baylor University and are handwritten and illustrated in modern times for a modern world. Other medieval and pre-modern illustrated Bibles can be viewed as well, with different volumes each week.
Baylor rare books librarian Beth Farwell, Baylor English associate professor Hope Johnston, and the Revs. Judith Hardie and David Rodgers, among others, will host and facilitate the evenings.
A free taco dinner will start at 5:30, and programs will start at 5:50.
For more information, call Hardie at 779-200-2247.