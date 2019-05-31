KidSafe will offer free car seat inspection from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of New Road and Bagby Avenue, near Waco ISD Stadium.
Parents with questions on the proper installation of car seats can stop by and make sure their children are buckled in properly.
For more information, call 202-6536.
Ramadan Dinner
The Islamic Center of Waco will have its annual Ramadan Dinner at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2725 Benton Drive.
All faiths and communities are invited to join together in food and visit with their local Muslim community as they break fast during the month of Ramadan.
RSVP to 723-6556 or IslamicWaco@AOL.com.
Hazardous waste
Household Hazardous Waste Day for residents of Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco and Woodway will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.
For a complete list of materials that will be accepted, visit waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste.
No commercial waste or commercial vehicles will be permitted. For more information, call 299-2612.
Hill County genealogy
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro.
A video titled “No Family Tree? No Problem!” will be shown. The video discusses how a researcher can contact people with DNA matches who do not have family trees online. It should be of interest to people who are contemplating DNA searches.
Anyone interested in family history and genealogy is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
Church in the city
Church Under the Bridge will meet briefly at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, then go into the Waco community to do service projects.
Everyone is welcome for the Church in the City day.
For more information, call 214-4933.
Blood drive
First United Methodist Church will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 4901 Cobbs Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Janet Stephens at 772-5630.