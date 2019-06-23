The city of Waco’s newly released 2018 Water Quality Report is now available at City Hall, the Water Office at 425 Franklin Ave. and the Waco-McLennan County Library. Water customers may request a printed copy of the report by calling 299-2489.
The report is published annually and is available to all customers. The report lists any contaminants and disinfectants found in the drinking water for the 2018 year.
Arboretum concert
Texas Heat Wave Band performs from 8-9 p.m. June 26 at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
The concert is part of the Midsummer Nights Concert free concert series.
MCC alumni
The McLennan Community College Highlander Alumni & Friends Association will host its 12th annual reunion from 6-9 p.m. June 26 on the patio at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant in the Central Texas Marketplace. Picnic on the Patio registration includes free appetizers, extended drink specials, and a free t-shirt and window decal. This free event is open to anyone who attended MCC. Registration is required at https://alwaysahighlander.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Neyra Bazaldua at alumni@mclennan.edu or 254.299.8481.
RiverSounds finale
RiverSounds, the free concert series sponsored by McLennan Community College, concludes Thursday evening wtih a concert by Little Joe y La Familia.
Flooding on the Bosque River has forced the relocation to the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the concerts beginning at 8 p.m.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Master gardeners
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the “Ask a Master Gardener Call Line” through Nov. 21. Call 757-5180 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. On other days, callers can leave their names and call back numbers with questions on the recorded line and a Master Gardener will return the call.
Singing seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session on Monday, July 15, at 9 a.m. in the Choir Suite at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above.