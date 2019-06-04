Lake Brazos Rotary Club will have its inaugural World of Wine events Friday and Saturday at Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St., to raise money for Talitha Koum Institute.
Events include a VIP dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and a wine tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. VIP dinner tickets are $175 and include entry to the wine tasting. Wine tasting tickets are $35.
For more details and ticket information, email Michelle_Holland@ baylor.edu.
Sensory event
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute will host Hands-On First Friday: A Sensory Inclusive Event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Visitors of all abilities are welcome for the free event. Local special needs organizations will host informational tables. The museum will be extra accessible during the event. Sunglasses, earplugs upon request, quiet areas, hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum, and designated eating areas will be available.
For more information, call 757-1024, ext. 153.
Rare book seminars
The new Heritage Edition of the St. John’s Illustrated Bible in seven volumes is being used in adult seminars and children’s lessons from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in June at Central Pressbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.
It is an ecumenical project with interfaith pieces woven in. The books are part of the rare book collection at Baylor University and are handwritten and illustrated in modern times for a modern world. Other medieval and pre-modern illustrated Bibles can be viewed as well, with different volumes each week.
Baylor rare books librarian Beth Farwell, Baylor English associate professor Hope Johnston, and the Revs. Judith Hardie and David Rodgers, among others, will host and facilitate the evenings.
A free taco dinner will start at 5:30, and programs will start at 5:50.
For more information, call Hardie at 779-200-2247.
Free concert series
RiverSounds, the free concert series sponsored by McLennan Community College, will feature performances by local and regional bands each Thursday in June. Flooding on the Bosque River has forced relocation to MCC’s Ball Performing Arts Center, located off Highlander Drive.
The doors will open at 7 p.m., and concerts will start at 8 p.m.
- Thursday: The Gimbles — A Tribute to Bob Wills & Johnny Gimble
- June 13: Waco Jazz Orchestra and MCC Faculty Jazz Band
- June 20: Waco Community Band
- June 27: Little Joe y La Familia.
For more information, call 299-8283.