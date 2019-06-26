Williams Creek Baptist Church will have its seventh annual Field of Flags event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July at 12525 Elk Road in Mart, near the intersection of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.
Field of Flags includes 58 American flags representing various branches of the military and law enforcement agencies.
For more information, call 863-5755.
Tool donations
Friends for Life is accepting home repair and building tools, working and non-working; hardware such as screws, nails, cabinet and drawer pulls and hinges; gasoline powered tools and craft materials.
Set to open in next month at 430 Lake Air Drive, the new Friends for Life Tool Shed plans to sell used tools of all kinds. Profits will help fund the services Friends for Life provides for the elderly and people with disabilities.
For more information, email tools@friendsforlife.org or call 772-8100, ext. 110. Pickup is available for large donations, and donations may be tax deductible.
Stonewall anniversary dance
Waco Pride Network will have a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion.
Stonewall, a series of violent confrontations starting June 28, 1969, between New York police and activists outside the Stonewall Inn gay bar, is considered a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement.
Saturday's dance will include light snacks, music and a short program commemorating the uprising. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or wacopride.org.
For more information, email info@wacopride.org.
Clifton fish fry
The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fish fry, hosted by The Hermann Sons Life insurance company, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Womack Hall, 1145 County Road 3405 in Clifton.
Plates are $12 each. Look for the signs on CR 3405 to Womack Hall.
For more information, call Lynne Dahl at 855-4732.