A Flag Day ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Indian Spring Park, 101 University Parks Drive, will feature proper disposal of worn or tattered flags and offer free flags for veterans.
For more information, call Cate Marmonti at 744-1630.
Flag ceremony
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, which is Flag Day.
The United States Flag Code states that when a flag becomes no longer usable because of its proper service of tribute, memory and love for this country, it should be destroyed, preferably by burning.
The funeral home is a collection location for such designated flags.
For more information, call Brent Shehorn at the funeral home at 752-5900.
Climate exhibit
The third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28 at the Waco Winery tasting room, 708 Austin Ave.
Sponsored by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, professional and amateur artists of all ages are invited to enter. Any media may be used, and the entries should portray some aspect of anthropogenic climate change, including the science, impacts, future projections, and solutions.
The top prize is $1,000. For complete instructions and the entry form, visit friendsofpeace.org.
NE Riverside meeting
The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host a public presentation by Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Chris Evilia at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Evilia will discuss “Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan” and the 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program.
Bellmead health fair
The Bellmead Police Department will host a Health and Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bellmead Walmart, 1521 Interstate 35.
The free event will feature informational booths, food, a dunking tank, a bounce house, games and face painting.
For more information, call Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey at 799-0251.
Summer drama camp
Lake Whitney Arts’ annual kids’ summer drama camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through June 22. Cost for the camp is $45.
For more information, call 715-6639.