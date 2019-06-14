The Bellmead Police Department will host a Health and Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bellmead Walmart, 1521 Interstate 35.
The free event will feature informational booths, food, a dunking tank, a bounce house, games and face painting.
For more information, call Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey at 799-0251.
Volunteers sought
Keep Waco Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help with recycling at BSR Cable Park during an international surfing competition to be held there June 29.
The park opens at 10 a.m. All volunteers will get an all-day pass, a meal and an “Environmental Volunteer” shirt. Volunteers will be educating the public on where to place waste and will be replacing receptacles when they are full.
Keep Waco Beautiful is pursuing a $1,000 donation for helping with diversion.
To volunteer, call 339-1077 or email Kwacob@gmail.com.
Dads free at the zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will offer free admission to every father and grandfather who is accompanied by their children or grandchildren on Father’s Day, Sunday.
Sunday zoo hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donate tools
Friends for Life is accepting home repair and building tools, working and nonworking; hardware such as screws, nails, cabinet and drawer pulls and hinges, etc.; gasoline powered tools and craft materials.
Set to open later this month at 430 Lake Air Drive in Waco, the new Friends for Life Tool Thrift Shop plans to sell used tools of all kinds. Profits from the shop will help fund services Friends for Life provides for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Email tools@ friendsforlife.org or call 722-8100, ext. 110, to donate. Pick up is available for large donations. Donations are tax deductible.
Singing seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. Monday in the Choir Suite at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults.
Ice cream soda day
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute host National Ice Cream Soda Day June 20, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 a.m., at 300 South Fifth St.
Frosty’s Soda Shop will feature half-price floats to celebrate. No purchase of admission necessary to get into Frosty’s Soda Shop.
Call 757-1025 for more information.