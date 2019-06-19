Mission Waco’s annual Celebrate Health event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St.
There will be 22 local health and community organizations providing free health-related services for under-resourced residents.
Dr Pepper floats
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will host National Ice Cream Soda Day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Frosty’s Soda Shop at the museum will feature half-price floats to celebrate. No admission purchase is required.
For more information, call 757-1025.
Gardening hotline
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the Ask a Master Gardener Call Line through Nov. 21.
To ask questions, call 757-5180 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Genealogy workshop
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a genealogy workshop for beginning researchers from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call the library’s genealogy center at 750-5945.
Blood drive challenge
The H-E-B Challenge is coming to the Waco area. The first of six blood drives will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 757-3344.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave., is seeking volunteers throughout the summer to help serve meals.
Families, groups and individuals are welcome. Serving time is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Art contest open
The third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28 at the Waco Winery tasting room, 708 Austin Ave.
Sponsored by Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, professional and amateur artists of all ages are invited to enter. Any media may be used, and the entries should portray some aspect of anthropogenic climate change, including the science, impacts, future projections and solutions.
The top prize is $1,000. For complete instructions and the entry form, visit friendsofpeace.org.