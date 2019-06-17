Landscape horticulturist Rachelle Kemp presents a program on pests in the garden as part of the Lunch with the Masters series at the Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The presentation is at noon Wednesday. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch.
25th Street Theatre
The city of Waco will host a come-and-go public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Provident Heights Elementary School Cafeteria, 2415 Bosque Blvd. to receive public comments and show conceptual drawings for the planned new Fire Station No. 6, Fire Administration offices and Community Meeting Room to be located on the former 25th Street Theatre property at 25th and Grim Avenue.
The design architects and fire chief will give a brief presentation at 6 p.m., and residents can ask questions and provide input throughout the meeting.
MCC teacher session
McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program will have an information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 139 of the Michaelis Academic Center. The event is free and open to students and the public.
The Alternative Teacher Certification program is for people with a bachelor’s degree who would like to become certified teachers in Texas. Upon successful completion of the program and state-mandated certification exams, graduates are certified to teach in Texas schools.
The program is accredited by the Texas Education Agency.
For more information, contact Kristi Patton at 299-8067 or kpatton@mclennan.edu.
Kiwanis Seniors
Scott Johnson, senior executive sales representative with Allergan, is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
Stop the Bleed program
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, invites the public to a free lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19.
Patty Leftwich, certified EMT, will present “Stop the Bleed,” a national awareness campaign launched by the White House in 2015 to cultivate grassroots efforts to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency.
Due to limited seating, please RSVP to 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.