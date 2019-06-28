Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will present a July Fourth flag display from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The display will feature more than 100 flags, including flags of the American Revolution, historical U.S. flags, armed forces flags, state flags and more.
Guests are invited to read information on each flag.
Stonewall anniversary
Waco Pride Network will have a dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
The protests, which began as a series of violent confrontations on June 28, 1969, between New York City police and activists outside the Stonewall Inn gay bar, are considered a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement.
Saturday’s dance will include light snacks, music and a short program commemorating the uprising. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or wacopride.org.
For more information, email info@wacopride.org.
H-E-B Challenge 5
The fifth H-E-B Challenge blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1301 Wooded Acres Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 776-7040.
Clifton fish fry
The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fish fry, hosted by the Hermann Sons Life insurance company, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Womack Hall, 1145 County Road 3405 in Clifton.
Plates are $12 each. Look for the signs on CR 3405 to Womack Hall.
For more information, call Lynne Dahl at 855-4732.
40th reunion
The Jefferson-Moore 40th reunion will be from 7 to 11 p.m. July 13 at George’s Too, 1925 Speight Ave.
Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, call 722-8783.
‘Party Like It’s 1969’
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will host a “Party Like It’s 1969” event from 7 to 10 p.m. July 20.
The party, including 1969-themed costumes, will feature the museum’s newest exhibit, Be the Astronaut, plus live music and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for museum members and Baylor University students and include admission to the party and exhibit.
Advance registration is required. For more information, call 710-7981.