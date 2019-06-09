Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and McLennan Community College’s Continuing Education Department will offer a professional food manager certification training course June 17-24 at McLennan Continuing Education Community Services Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
The cost is $125, which includes training, materials, and SERV Safe national food manager certification examination.
For more information, call 757-5180.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The program will be “Herb Propagation.”
For more information, call 772-4484.
Farm machinery club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Casa de Castillo, 4820 Sanger Ave.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call 486-2366 or email vmassirer@yahoo.com.
Watercolor society
Guest artist Becky Witherspoon will give her insight and perspective on the world of art during the Central Texas Watercolor Society’s monthly meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 471 5955.
Whitney drama camp
Lake Whitney Arts’ annual kids’ Summer Drama Camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. June 17-22.
The enrollment deadline is Monday, and the camp is limited to 30 students, ages 8-18. Cost is $45. The camp will culminate with a variety show production. All campers will receive a T-shirt, and daily snacks will be provided.
For more information, call 715-6639.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
A meal will start at 6 p.m., followed by a program at 7. Rocky Sprott will speak on “The SCV Texas Division project: Confederate graves survey and archive.” For more information, call 772-1676.
Blood drive
WRS Athletic Club will host a blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at 5045 Franklin Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Omar Salazar at 776-6575.
Waco Rotary Club
Waco Rotary Club will install new officers and board members during its meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For meeting or club information, call 776-2115.