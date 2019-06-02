Greater Waco Legal Services, Baylor Law students and local attorneys will have the First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended. The clinic provides 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis. The last consultations may start at 8.
There is no cost for these services. For more information, call 733-2828.
Waco Rotary Club
Texas State Technical College English instructor Steven Moss will review a book he co-authored, “We Could Not Fail: The First African Americans in the Space Program,” during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Home on the Range
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame will have its annual Home on the Range celebration Saturday.
The Texas Top Guns will demonstrate skills Rangers needed to survive on the 1870s Texas frontier and as early law enforcement officers. Demonstrations will include chuck wagon cooking, branding, roping, leather working and rope making.
Texas Top Guns activities include roping, discussion of tools and weapons and cooking biscuits from the chuck wagon.
A Texas Ranger Talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will feature Texas Ranger Maj. Corey Lain, with Company F, who will discuss current training and responsibilities, law enforcement in the 21st century, and answer questions.
Car seat inspection
KidSafe will offer free car seat inspection from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of New Road and Bagby Avenue, near Waco ISD Stadium.
Parents with questions on the proper installation of car seats can stop by and make sure their children are buckled in properly.
For more information, call 202-6536.
Zoo opens late
Cameron Park Zoo will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday while new rooftop heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are flown in by helicopter.
Once the zoo opens, there may still be a delay for some of the animals to go on exhibit.