The McLennan Community College Highlander Alumni & Friends Association will have its 12th annual reunion from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on the patio at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant in Central Texas Marketplace.
“Picnic on the Patio” registration includes free appetizers, extended drink specials, a T-shirt and a window decal. The free event is open to anyone who attended MCC, but registration is required at alwaysahighlander.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Neyra Bazaldua at alumni@mclennan.edu or 299-8481.
MCC blood drive
McLennan Community College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1400 College Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.
Whitney Arts auditions
Lake Whitney Arts will conduct auditions for “Wizard of Oz — The Deleted Scene,” by by Eddie McPherson at 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 500 S. Bosque St. in Whitney.
Auditions are limited to people between the ages of 8 and 18. The show will run Aug. 9-11. For more information, visit lakewhitneyarts.org or call 694-5105.
H-E-B Challenge 2
The second H-E-B Challenge Waco blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 801 North Interstate 35 in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 799-0253.
H-E-B Challenge 3
The third H-E-B Challenge blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 757-3344.
Waco Rotary Club
Barbara Mosacchio, executive director of the United Way of Waco-McLennan County, will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.