Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will have a free, public lunch-speaker program for seniors at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Emergency medical technician Patty Leftwich will present “Stop the Bleed,” a national awareness campaign launched in 2015 to cultivate grassroots efforts to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency.
Seating is limited, so RSVP to 754-7333 by noon Tuesday.
Volunteers sought
Keep Waco Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help with recycling at BSR Cable Park during an international surfing competition to be held there June 29.
The park opens at 10 a.m. All volunteers will get an all-day pass, a meal and an “Environmental Volunteer” shirt. Volunteers will be educating the public on where to place waste and will be replacing receptacles when they are full.
To volunteer, call 339-1077 or email Kwacob@gmail.com.
Dads free at the zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will offer free admission to every father and grandfather who is accompanied by their children or grandchildren on Father’s Day, Sunday.
Sunday zoo hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donate tools
Friends for Life is accepting home repair and building tools, working and nonworking; hardware such as screws, nails, cabinet and drawer pulls and hinges, etc.; gasoline powered tools and craft materials.
Set to open later this month at 430 Lake Air Drive in Waco, the new Friends for Life Tool Thrift Shop plans to sell used tools of all kinds. Profits from the shop will help fund services Friends for Life provides for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Email tools@ friendsforlife.org or call 722-8100, ext. 110, to donate. Pick up is available for large donations. Donations are tax deductible.
Singing seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. Monday in the Choir Suite at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults.
Master Gardeners
Landscape horticulturist Rachelle Kemp will present a program at noon Wednesday on pests in the garden as part of the Lunch with the Masters series at the Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch.