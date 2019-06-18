As part of National HIV Testing Day, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, will offer free rapid HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Gift cards will be distributed to all who test, while supplies last.
For more information, call 750-5499.
NARFE wraps up
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Assocation Waco Chapter 229 will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the West Waco Library Meeting Room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The meeting is to fulfill requirements for closing the chapter.
Baylor Theatre
Baylor Theatre will present “An Infinite Ache,” by David Schulner, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Theatre 11 of the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave. Cost is $15.
It is the first show in Baylor Theatre’s Summer Series, directed by graduate student Edward Vermeulen-Wise. Director Edward Vermeulen-Wise describes the story: Following an unspectacular first date, Hope asks Charles if she can lie down for no more than an hour. In that hour Hope and Charles imagine a lifetime together; one of an infinite number of possibilities. Together they explore all love has to offer.
Because of adult themes and language, the production is intended for mature audiences.
For more information, call 710-1865.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Barnard home, 909 N. 18th St.
For more information and directions, call 405-9232.
Amputee golf event
The Central Texas Amputee Golf Tournament is Friday through Sunday at Twin Rivers Golf Course, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.
Entry fee is $75.
For tournament information, call 447-0258.
Celebrate Health
Mission Waco’s annual Celebrate Health event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St.
There will be 22 local health and community organizations providing free health-related services for under-resourced residents.
Domino tournaments
The Robinson Area Lions Club will host domino and 42 tournaments from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Robinson Junior High School Cafetorium.
Registration costs $20 per person or $30 per couple.
Call Linda Vaughn at 315-1871or Mike Sanders at 715-3922, or email RobinsonAreaLionsClub @gmail.com. Registration forms are available at Rocket Cafe and from Mike at Gentry Real Estate in Robinson.