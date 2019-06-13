Keep Waco Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help with recycling at BSR Cable Park during an international surfing competition that will be held there June 29.
The park opens at 10 a.m. All volunteers will get an all-day pass, a meal and an “Environmental Volunteer” shirt. Volunteers will be educating the public on where to place waste and will be replacing receptacles when they are full.
Keep Waco Beautiful is pursuing a $1,000 donation for helping with diversion.
To volunteer, call 339-1077 or email Kwacob@gmail.com.
Flag Day ceremony
A Flag Day ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Indian Spring Park, 101 University Parks Drive, will feature proper disposal of worn or tattered flags and offer free flags for veterans.
For more information, call Cate Marmonti at 744-1630.
Flag ceremony
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a flag retirement ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, which is Flag Day.
The United States Flag Code states that when a flag becomes no longer usable, it should be destroyed, preferably by burning.
The funeral home is a collection location for such designated flags.
For more information, call 752-5900.
Bellmead fair
The Bellmead Police Department will host a Health and Safety Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bellmead Walmart, 1521 Interstate 35.
The free event will feature informational booths, food, a dunking tank, a bounce house, games and face painting.
For more information, call Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey at 799-0251.
Dads free at the zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo will offer free admission to every father and grandfather who is accompanied by their children or grandchildren on Father’s Day, Sunday.
Sunday zoo hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Domino tournament
The Robinson Area Lions Club will host domino and 42 tournaments from 1 to 4 p.m. June 22 in the Robinson Junior High Cafetorium.
Registration ends Monday. Cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Late registration is $20 per person or $30 per couple.
To preregister, call Linda Vaughn at 315-1871 or Mike Sanders at 715-3922, or email RobinsonAreaLionsClub@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at Rocket Cafe and from Mike at Gentry Real Estate in Robinson.