Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place in the funeral home’s new crematory. U.S. flag code states that when a flag becomes no longer usable due to its proper service of tribute, memory and love for this country, it should be destroyed, preferably by burning.
The funeral home is a collection location for such designated flags.
Contact Brent Shehorn at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 752-5900 for more information.
Waco Herb Society
The Waco Herb Society meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
The program will be “Herb Propagation.”
For more information, phone 772-4484.
Farm machinery club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Casa de Castillo.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, 486-2366 or vmassirer@yahoo.com.
Arboretum concert
Touch of Grey performs from 8-9 p.m. June 12 at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., Woodway.
The concert is part of the Midsummer Nights Concert free concert series.
Watercolor society
Guest artist Becky Witherspoon will give her insight and perspective on the world of art at the monthly meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society on June 12 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
The meeting is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 471 5955 for more information.
RiverSounds
RiverSounds, the free concert series sponsored by McLennan Community College, continues another season of music from regional and local bands Thursday evenings in June.
Flooding on the Bosque River has forced the relocation to the Ball Performing Arts Center on the MCC campus. Doors will open at 7 p.m. each Thursday in June with the concerts beginning at 8 p.m.
This week’s schedule features the Waco Jazz Orchestra and MCC Faculty Jazz Band.
Concert-goers may choose lawn seating or one of the stadium-style seats at the amphitheater and may bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. No glass containers or pets allowed.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Crossword
Due to a production error, Sunday’s crossword puzzle was partially deleted from the side of the page. That puzzle is on Page 3A today.