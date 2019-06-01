The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame will have its annual Home on the Range celebration June 8.
The Texas Top Guns will demonstrate skills Rangers needed to survive on the 1870s Texas frontier and as early law enforcement officers. Demonstrations will include chuck wagon cooking, branding, roping, leather working, and rope making.
Texas Top Guns activities include roping, discussion of tools and weapons and cooking biscuits from the chuck wagon.
A Texas Ranger Talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will feature Texas Ranger Maj. Corey Lain, with Company F, who will discuss current training and responsibilities, law enforcement in the 21st century, and answer questions.
Car seat inspection
KidSafe will offer free car seat inspection from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of New Road and Bagby Avenue, near Waco ISD Stadium.
Parents with questions on the proper installation of car seats can stop by and make sure their children are buckled in properly.
For more information, call 202-6536.
Hill County genealogy
The Hill County Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Hill County Courthouse Annex, 126 S. Covington St. in Hillsboro.
A video titled “No Family Tree? No Problem!” will be shown. The video discusses how a researcher can contact people with DNA matches who do not have family trees online. It should be of interest to people who are contemplating DNA searches.
Anyone interested in family history and genealogy is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Mollie Stinson at 582-3242.
Church in the city
Church Under the Bridge will meet briefly at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, then go into the Waco community to do service projects.
Everyone is welcome for the Church in the City day.
For more information, call 214-4933.
Blood drive
First United Methodist Church will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 4901 Cobbs Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Janet Stephens at 772-5630.