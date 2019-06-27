Space scientists and other experts will give a lecture and galactic gallery talks during “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
There will also be hands-on activities throughout the building.
The opening lecture will be at 11 a.m., followed at noon by galactic gallery talks featuring space experts and scientists from Baylor University, SpaceX and more.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Stonewall anniversary
Waco Pride Network will have a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
The protests, which began as a series of violent confrontations on June 28, 1969, between New York City police and activists outside the Stonewall Inn gay bar, are considered a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement.
Saturday’s dance will include light snacks, music and a short program commemorating the uprising. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or wacopride.org.
For more information, email info@wacopride.org.
Fourth parade
The Old Oaks Fourth of July Neighborhood Parade will start at 10 a.m. July 4. Registration will be at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. A short program will follow the parade.
Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome. Call 715-4479 with any questions.
Youth empowerment
A Junior Youth Empowerment Workshop will be held daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Monday and continuing through July 5, at the Estella Maxey Community Center, 1112 Calumet Ave. in Waco.
The workshop is open to students going into grades 6-8 and includes music, games, arts, recreation, study and community service.
For more information or to register, call 717-7903 or email Jo@ welterfamily.org.
Loss of a Spouse
First Methodist Church will host a Loss of a Spouse presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15 at the church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The program is free. For more information, call 772-5630.
H-E-B Challenge 5
The fifth H-E-B Challenge blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1301 Wooded Acres Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 776-7040.